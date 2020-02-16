CHAMPAIGN — Police are searching for an Urbana man wanted in connection with an attempted armed robbery over the weekend.
Lt. Nate Rath said about 11:20 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 700 block of South Randolph Street for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they discovered multiple bullet shells and damage to a residential apartment complex from the gunfire.
An investigation determined that a man pulled a handgun on group of individuals and demanded valuables. Rath said the man began shooting as the group ran from the scene, but no one reported being hit by the gunfire, though one person did suffer a minor injury from broken glass.
Rath said the investigation identified the suspect as Malik Hurd, 22, of Urbana. He is wanted on charges of attempted armed robbery and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Champaign police at 217-351-4545, or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.