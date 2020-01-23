Champaign police say a man wearing a skeleton mask jumped the counter at a bank on Wednesday and made off with money.
Lieutenant Nate Rath says the hold-up happened around 4:45 p.m. at First Mid Bank and Trust at 2911 Crossing Court.
Officers learned the suspect was armed with a gun, but did not fire it. The man jumped the counter took cash and left. No one was hurt.
Police spent last night interviewing witnesses and looking for evidence. They're asking residents or businesses in the area for their security camera footage.
Anyone with information is asked to call Champaign Police at 351-4545 or remain anonymous by calling Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 373-TIPS.