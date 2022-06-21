CHAMPAIGN — In the aftermath of another “pop-up party” over the weekend — this one erupting into gunfire that killed one man and injured two women — Champaign police say the sooner they’re called when gatherings such as these occur, the better.
“As with all areas, the Champaign Police Department advises residents to keep their wits about them and to report anything occurring,” said Lt. Aaron Lack. “These pop-up parties are easiest for officers to address when they are just getting started, so a non-emergency call to 217-333-8911 will assist our officers in getting to the location of the event before it becomes a problem.”
Champaign police responded to an “impromptu gathering” in the parking lot of the Mach 1 gas station, 902 W. Bloomington Road, at 1:48 a.m. Sunday, where multiple shots had been fired, reportedly just minutes after the gathering began.
They found a man identified as Prentiss Jackson, 18, of Champaign, in a vehicle with life-threatening wounds.
Mr. Jackson was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, where he died of his wounds. Two female victims in or near the same vehicle Mr. Jackson was in suffered non-life-threatening wounds to their legs, and a third woman was injured when the driver of the vehicle backed up and hit another vehicle, according to police.
A sign posted Monday on the front door at the gas station, which has been open 24 hours, said it would be closed from 1 to 4 a.m. until further notice, but employees inside declined to say if closing during those hours was a recent change.
Police had been called to the same location May 22 for reports of two people brandishing weapons in the parking lot and a report of several vehicles inappropriately occupying the lot in what appeared to be a loosely organized gathering of people who held an impromptu party.
Police were also summoned to the same location May 11, where they found evidence of shots fired. Surveillance footage from the business later showed four people shooting at each other, then fleeing in two vehicles.
According to Lack, it’s “certainly possible” that impromptu gatherings in the Bloomington Road and North Prospect area have shifted to that vicinity because of steps taken to clamp down on such gatherings in the downtown area, “but there’s no way to confirm that,” he said.
“The Champaign Police Department addressed events of this nature in parking lots in the downtown area last summer, but whether the individuals involved in those events moved elsewhere or decided to go to licensed establishments is unclear,” he said.
Lack also said there haven’t been issues such as these downtown in recent months.
Champaign police have seen similar impromptu gatherings cropping up in other areas, including the parking lot at Country Fair Shopping Center, along Hedge Road and in parking lots and areas near the since-closed Clark Bar at 207 W. Clark St., C, he said.
“The nature of these events makes them highly mobile, so we will continue to investigate their causes and address them as long as they continue to crop up,” Lack said.
Champaign City Council member Tom Bruno said many of the shootings that have been occurring in the area have been done in retaliation for other shootings, and they’re typically targeted at specific people.
He speculated that the Sunday morning shooting in the Mach 1 parking lot could have been in retaliation for a shooting a little less than 24 hours earlier.
In that incident, at 5:43 a.m. Saturday, police found a 32-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the back in the passenger seat of one of two vehicles involved in an accident at University and Goodwin avenues in Urbana, near OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center. The victim said he was in northwest Champaign when he was shot.
Bruno said he doesn’t have any information that the second shooting was retaliatory and was basing his suspicion only on recent history in which there have been a series of shootings in a row.
“History has told us there is always some relationship, and we have to break that cycle,” he said.
Bruno also said he wouldn’t hesitate to patronize that gas station.
“I drive that area all the time, and I’m not a customer of that gas station, but I wouldn’t hesitate to be a customer,” he said. “There are too many of these shootings for us to just hunker down and hide in our homes.”
Both weekend shootings remain under investigation, police said Monday.
“Each of these cases is an ongoing investigation, and it would not be appropriate for the police department to comment on any potential links between them at this time,” Lack said.