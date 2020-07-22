CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are hoping someone can help them solve two older killings that they continue to actively investigate from a bad year for homicides.
The deaths of Arnold Hopkins and Dondre Moore happened within two weeks of each other in October 2018, a year that saw seven lives lost to gun violence. The men were killed in different Champaign neighborhoods.
Arnold Hopkins, 35, was fatally shot inside his own home in the 2600 block of Lawndale about 1:30 a.m. Oct. 14, 2018.
He was described by a neighbor as a “super nice guy” who “loved his children.”
Police have released no information about why he may have been killed or how many people may have been involved.
There was a woman in the house with Mr. Hopkins when he was shot who has assisted police.
At the time of his death, they asked that anyone who might have been driving, biking or walking in the area when Mr. Hopkins was killed to contact them. They were particularly interested in video-surveillance footage from the area of Centennial and Sangamon drives.
They continue to seek out information.
In the other case police need help with, Dondre Moore, 38, was murdered on Oct. 30, 2018, in the 400 block of West Vine Street.
He was getting out of a car in the driveway of the home he shared with a girlfriend when he was shot about 8:45 p.m. He died about 9:30 p.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital.
No witnesses have come forward, and police have released little information about a possible motive.
Thirteen years earlier, a jury acquitted Mr. Moore of murder in the shooting death of Franklin Crawford, who was killed April 6, 2005, as he and a friend walked in the 1300 block of West Eads Street in Urbana about 10:25 p.m. The shot came from a passing car.
A year later, in 2006, Mr. Moore was sentenced to 12 years in prison for dealing crack cocaine.
Anyone with information about either shooting is urged to call Champaign police at 217-351-4545. Those wishing to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.