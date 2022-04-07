CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police have very little information about a midday shooting in the northwest part of the city.
Lt. Aaron Lack said officers were sent to the intersection of Paula Drive and McKinley Avenue at 12:30 p.m. after receiving reports that shots had been fired.
Lack said they shut down McKinley between Bloomington and Bradley avenues while they collected evidence, which confirmed that shots had been fired in the middle of the street.
However, no victims have come forward and police did not receive any reports of damage to vehicles or homes in the area.
Through the end of March, there had been 34 confirmed shots-fired calls in Champaign this year, 45 percent fewer than the same time last year.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any Champaign County homicide, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in any felony involving a gun in Champaign County, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to arrests in other crimes.