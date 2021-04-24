URBANA — Champaign police got four guns off the street within the last week and prosecutors charged the men found near them with serious felonies carrying mandatory prison time if convicted.
Authorities said all four men charged have a connection to Aaron Jamerson, 30, who was gunned down just before midnight April 10 in a parking lot on East Vine Street near Neil Street. He died about a half-hour later on April 11.
According to police reports, about 11:30 a.m. April 16, Champaign police went in search of Ontario Thompson, 28, of Southwood Court in Champaign after learning that he was driving around with another man and both had guns.
Thompson was a friend of Mr. Jamerson, police said.
Police spotted Thompson driving and attempted a traffic stop in the 2100 block of West White Street in west Champaign. Thompson got out of the vehicle while it was moving and ran from police.
A police vehicle had to swerve to avoid being hit by Thompson’s vehicle, which came to stop after hitting a parked car. Still in the passenger seat was Keamous Smith, 27, of the 3100 block of Sylvan Drive, Champaign.
Under Smith’s seat, police could see a gun sticking out and identified it as a Glock 23 handgun. It had one bullet in the chamber and another 29 rounds in the magazine.
Under the vehicle’s stereo in plain view was a Glock 21 handgun, equipped with a switch to make it fully automatic. It also had a round in the chamber and 13 rounds in the magazine.
Despite several orders from police to stop, Thompson ran for a while but eventually got tired and stopped. On one hand he was wearing a glove, which police say is a way to prevent the transfer of DNA or fingerprints to a gun.
On Monday, the state’s attorney’s office charged both Thompson and Smith with unlawful use of weapons alleging that the Glock 21 in the vehicle was able to be fired automatically. That’s a Class X felony carrying a prison term of six to 30 years.
Each was also charged with less-serious felonies of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card.
The charges allege Thompson had a 2016 conviction for obstructing justice and Smith a 2016 conviction for manufacture or delivery of heroin. The state’s attorney’s office also filed a petition to revoke Smith’s probation in the 2016 heroin case.
He’s being held on $260,000 bond in both cases and is due back in court for a probable-cause hearing May 4. Thompson posted $25,000 cash to be released Monday and was told to return to court June 8.
Two days after police arrested Thompson and Smith, they were called to the 3300 block of Fields South Drive in southwest Champaign, where shots were being fired from a car at Mr. Jamerson’s brother, Anthony D. Jamerson Jr., 31, of the 3100 block of West Daniel Street, Champaign, and his cousin, Jovan Saulsberry, 28, of Kankakee.
Police said about 12:45 p.m. Sunday, the men were at the Hampton Inn in southwest Champaign, where several of Mr. Jamerson’s family members had gathered in anticipation of his funeral.
The two were walking toward the nearby Jimmy John’s in the 3500 block of Fields South Drive when they were seen in an altercation with a red car whose driver was shooting at them. Anthony Jamerson and Saulsberry escaped being hit as they ran back to the hotel. The red car was not located.
A witness said one of them was holding an object close to his waist and surveillance video showed one passing the other an object that appeared to be a gun.
Learning that the men went into a room at the hotel that had been rented by someone else, police obtained a search warrant for the room and found a suitcase with two guns and ammunition.
One gun was a .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol and the other was a Glock, reported stolen, which had been modified to allow it to fire automatically.
Both men were charged with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, including the Class X felony alleging that one of the guns was an automatic; and possession of a stolen gun.
Bond for Anthony Jamerson, who has prior convictions for armed violence, obstructing justice and domestic battery, was set at $100,000. He remained jailed Friday and is due in court again June 8.
Saulsberry’s bond was set at $75,000 after a judge heard that he had a single prior conviction for unlawful use of weapons. He posted bond and was released April 20. He’s due back in court May 4 for a probable-cause hearing.
Champaign police Lt. Geoff Coon thanked his fellow officers in patrol and investigations and on the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force, and the crime-scene unit for their efforts to identify the people who have been using guns to commit violent acts.
Local police are sharing information to arrest shooters and get the guns out of the hands of people using them illegally, Coon said.
“Public safety is our top priority, and local law enforcement will continue to focus our attention toward individuals that are instigating violence within our communities,” he said.
Champaign has had more than 50 calls of shots fired to date this year and one homicide — Mr. Jamerson’s — while Urbana has had about two dozen reports of shots fired and two homicides.
On April 9, Eric Kirk, 34, was gunned down at Prairie Green apartment complex on the city’s eastern edge, and two days later, Issah Mussah, 46, was shot in the head on South Webber Street and died the next day.
All three cases continue to be investigated. No arrests have been made in the killings.