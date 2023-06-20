CHAMPAIGN — If you’re a Champaign resident who owns a Hyundai or Kia vulnerable to theft, the police would like to help prevent you from becoming a crime statistic.
From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Champaign police department employees will distribute steering wheel locks, a metal bar that holds the wheel in place and can only be removed with a key, to Champaign residents who can show they own an affected Hyundai or Kia.
Those include Kia models built between 2011 and 2021 and Hyundais manufactured between 2013 and 2021 that lacked engine immobilizers, making them easy targets for quick-moving thieves.
Videos disseminated on social media featuring “Kia Boys” stealing the cars are believed to be the reason for a spike in the theft of the cars nationwide since late 2021. Locally, several juveniles have been arrested for their participation in the illegal tomfoolery, Champaign police said.
Police spokesman Joe Lamberson said that in the last year, his patrol colleagues have taken 72 reports of thefts of the vehicles or damage done in attempts to steal them.
“Champaign police are working to stop these thefts, and helping our residents to secure their vehicles is a key part of that work,” said Police Chief Tim Tyler.
Lamberson said the department obtained 200 of the so-called “club” locks from Hyundai, which will be distributed in the parking lot on North First Street just north of the police station on a first-come, first-served basis.
Owners of the cars are also encouraged to contact the manufacturers, who are offering a software patch that makes the cars unable to be driven without a key.
Additionally, car theft victims may qualify for reimbursement under a $200 million class-action settlement agreed to last month by the car manufacturers.
Police also ask parents to have conversations with their teenaged children about the dangers of following destructive internet trends.