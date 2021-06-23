CHAMPAIGN — Police have gotten wind of a telephone scam in which hucksters try to get personal information or money while posing as Champaign police.
In a release, the department said it would never call or email citizens demanding money, nor does the department solicit money for traffic tickets or fines by asking for credit cards or gift cards.
If you are in doubt, hang up and call the police department at 217-351-4545.
Fraudulent callers often can spoof their number so it appears to be from a legitimate police source, then use a real officer’s name to gain trust. The scams sometimes involve the caller saying the call is being recorded and that you may have missed a court appearance or jury duty or there is a warrant out for your arrest, but that you can avoid criminal charges by paying a fine.
Do not agree to pay money over the phone or give out any personal information.
Scams impersonating law enforcement also happen via email but can usually be spotted by misspellings, missing words and incorrect grammar.
For more information on scams and frauds and how to report them, please visit usa.gov/stop-scams-frauds.