There are teachers and there are cops, and then there are cops who teach other cops.
Chris Aikman is one of those hybrid officers who has dedicated himself not only to protecting the public but also to making sure new recruits know how to do the job well and safely.
“I’ve been a field training officer since 2013,” he said, adding that new officers ride along for six weeks at a time. “A lot of those nights turn into long mornings because you take the time to work with them on reports that usually need correction. There’s a lot of overtime and it can be stressful to not only deal with the call you are dealing with but paying attention to the new officers to make sure they are not doing something silly to get hurt.
“The way we’ve been hurting for staffing, it’s been a revolving door. It’s a lot of stress on the trainers because there’s not much of a break.”
That commitment to helping new recruits is just one of the reasons that Aikman, 41, was named the Champaign Police Department’s 2022 Officer of the Year. He was honored at a city ceremony Wednesday along with other police employees who earned commendations.
The 16-year city employee who began his police career in Decatur spoke with MARY SCHENK.
Where is home? He lives in Monticello now but was born and raised in Decatur by parents who both worked in the banking business. He has a twin, Ryan, who is an assistant principal at Sullivan High School. He was the lone Cubs fan in a family of Cardinals supporters.
Education:
- Meridian High School in Macon, where he played baseball and football, and Western Illinois University, where he graduated in 2003 with a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement and justice administration.
How did you decide on police work?
- “In my neighborhood growing up, there were lots of Decatur police officers. It just seemed like something cool to do.”
Family:
- He’s been married to wife Jennie, also from Decatur, for 16 years. She works at Carle. They have daughters Marissa, 14, and Callie, 11; Golden Retriever Libby, 1; and Poe, a 10-year-old cat who gets a lot of love from Chris.
Favorite kind of call?
- “If there’s a call I can take care of and hold someone accountable for some sort of bad behavior, that makes me feel pretty good.”
Most memorable call?
- Dec. 12, 2017, with Sgt. Brandon Thomas providing extra security at a Central High School basketball game versus Danville. They were prepared to break up a fight outside when shots hit the school building. “To hear them hiss as they go overhead, you know it’s cutting it close. That’s probably as close as I’ve ever come to gunfire.”
Department record holder:
- With 642 daily observation reports written on new recruits in 10 years, Aikman surpassed the department record of 627 formerly held by retired Officer Chad Shipley.
Shift:
- “I am on overnights from 10 p.m. to 8:15 a.m. four days a week.” He gets off Friday morning and has to be back Monday night, but mandatory overtime often throws a wrench in his long weekends.
Special teams:
- Being a field training officer is Aikman’s specialty, leaving little time for other units like crime scene technician or SWAT. “I’m just consistently there and available. That’s my one way to help out the department.”
Aspirations?
- “I don’t have much desire to move up the ranks. As long as I’m in shape mentally and physically to work the street, that’s where I can best serve the community.”
Interests outside of work:
- Pickleball and two softball teams take care of his competitive streak. He rooted Marissa on through high school soccer, which just ended, and drives Callie to a lot of ballet, lyrical and jazz dance lessons. Both daughters play in band, so he and Jennie attend those performances as well.
Something others might not know about you? “I’m a neat freak. I also impress my family with my natural speed-eating ability and will maybe try a food contest someday.”