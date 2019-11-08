CHAMPAIGN — Dozens of dogs are recovering at Champaign County Animal Control after being removed from a Champaign home.
City of Champaign spokesman Jeff Hamilton said animal control got a tip about dogs being kept in poor conditions at a home in the 1300 block of West Springfield Avenue. He said animal control staff asked police to back them up in searching the home.
A memo from animal control Director Stephanie Joos said staff entered the home Oct. 22 and “it was deemed necessary to impound all dogs on the property.” Joos said that included 69 adult dogs and 15 puppies.
Hamilton said Thursday that staff from the city’s neighborhood services department visited the home and confirmed the poor conditions, including waste on the floor. The resident was issued a notice to appear in court. Hamilton did not have the resident’s name or the specific charge, but he said the investigation is ongoing.
Joos could not be reached for comment. Her memo to a county board committee asks for $6,000 to care for the dogs.