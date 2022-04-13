CHAMPAIGN — The city of Champaign will be rolling out up to about $2.1 million in bonuses for new and current police officers, not only to help with recruitment and retention but also to give officers a financial incentive to live within city limits.
One set of bonuses applies to experienced police officers willing to leave their current jobs and come work for Champaign, and other bonuses are being made available to current officers under their new three-year contract approved last month.
Under a new campaign launched by the city to help fill officer vacancies, experienced officers willing to come work for the Champaign Police Department are being offered a $20,000 hiring bonus.
The city has budgeted $100,000 for incentives for those lateral hires, according to Finance Director Kay Nees.
The largest bonus budget item, though, is for current Champaign officers who are being paid two new one-time retention bonuses of $10,000 each under the latest contract the city council approved with the Fraternal Order of Police.
The first bonus was due when the contract was ratified for officers who were part of the bargaining unit as of July 1, 2021, as long as they remain employed with the city through June 30 of this year.
The second $10,000 payment will be made on or before Aug. 2, 2024, to officers who were employed with Champaign police as of July 1, 2021, and remain with the department through June 30, 2024.
The city has budgeted $930,000 for the first retention bonus payments and up to $930,000 for the second, Nees said.
Champaign Police Department employees aren’t required to live in the city. But current officers and those making lateral transfers to the department from other police jobs are now eligible to receive a one-time residency incentive of $10,000 — increased from $3,000 — if they live in Champaign.
The one-time residency incentive also applies in the event that an officer already lives in Champaign and moves to another home within city limits, according to the contract.
Nees said the city typically receives one application a year for residency reimbursement, but with the amount now increased to $10,000, those applications are likely to increase. So the city has budgeted $30,000 annually for this item.
Nees also noted officers who move back out of the city or leave their jobs will have to forfeit a part of that residency payment.
Nees said the city has also budgeted $133,000 a year for a new annual $7,000 residency stipend for officers living within city limits, which will be paid as a lump sum on the first payroll date in May, beginning next month.
The bonuses are in addition to raises. Under the new contract, police in the bargaining unit are getting 3 percent raises the first year, 3.25 percent raises the second year and 3.5 percent raises the third year.
Meanwhile, the department has whittled down some of its vacancies.
Interim Deputy Chief of Operations Kevin Olmstead said there are now 22 vacancies, but the city on Monday hired two experienced officers making lateral transfers who have begun field training, he said.
Another two new hires as of Monday, plus three others starting April 25, will be headed to police academy training, he said.
It’s not just recruitment and retention bonuses that may be helping with hiring, according to Olmstead.
One major uncertainty that’s been resolved for potential new hires has been the signing of the new three-year contract between the police union and city, he said. Another uncertainty, which has been who will be the next chief, is likely to be resolved soon, Olmstead said.
The city recently introduced three finalists for the position to the community, but city spokesman Jeff Hamilton said Monday that City Manager Dorothy David was still considering community input on the candidates.