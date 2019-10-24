CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign school district wants to make sure each of its students has a warm coat, a hat and gloves this winter.
The annual “Warm-A-Kid” drive is underway, and it’s run solely on donations to help kids in need.
Donations of new coats and/or monetary gifts made payable to Warm-A-Kid can be sent to Unit 4’s Center for Family and Community Engagement, 703 S. New St., C.
The most common coat sizes needed are:
— Boys: 5/6, 6/7, 10/12, 14/16 and men’s sizes small and medium.
— Girls: 5/6, 6/7, 7 / 8, 10/12, 14/16 and women’s sizes small, medium and large.