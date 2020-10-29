CHAMPAIGN — The city of Champaign continues to solicit feedback from the public on the future of local policing.
As a followup to recent “listening sessions,” the community is invited to participate electronically in more in-depth discussions in “study circles.” Information gathered will be shared with city council members to help them make decisions about future police policy. A study session will likely be scheduled for early 2021.
Small groups will discuss topics such as police-community race relations, training and education, and the role of law enforcement when responding to calls for service involving mental illness and other related hardships.
Police Chief Anthony Cobb said the study circles, to be held via Zoom, are intended to be more conversational between the public and the police staff.
Each group will have a facilitator, and a staff person will take notes to share with the city council. A written report will also be compiled.
Up to 50 members of the public may register for one of the following dates:
- Thursday, Nov. 12, 6 to 8 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 20, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Monday, Dec. 7, 6 to 8 p.m.
Registrants will be split into groups of 10. For more information and to register, visit champaignil.gov/communityconversations.