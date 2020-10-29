CHAMPAIGN — The city of Champaign continues to solicit feedback from the public on the future of local policing.
As a followup to recent “listening sessions,” the community is invited to participate in more in-depth discussion in the form of virtual “study circles.” Information gathered will be shared with city council members to help them make decisions about police policy. A study session will likely be set for early 2021.
Small groups will discuss topics such as police-community race relations, training and education, and the role of law enforcement when responding to calls for service involving mental illness and other related hardships.
Chief Anthony Cobb said the study circles, to be held virtually via Zoom, are intended to be more conversational between the public and the police staff.
Each group will have a facilitator, and a staff person will take notes to share with the city council. A written report will also be compiled.
Up to 50 members of the public may register for one of the following dates:
- 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 12
- 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 20
- 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7
Registrants will be split into groups of 10.
For more information and to register, visit champaignil.gov/communityconversations.