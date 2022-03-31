CHAMPAIGN — Loitering, drinking on public property, fights, shootings — they’re all issues police would typically handle, except for one problem.
Champaign police don’t have enough officers to provide extra patrols in the downtown area, where incidents such as these have been occurring.
The city’s proposed solution for now: hiring private security officers to address safety and nuisance concerns on the busiest nights for downtown bars and restaurants.
The city this week issued a request for proposals from private security firms to provide security downtown three nights a week and as needed from May 1 through the end of the year.
“The intent of the RFP (request for proposals) is to establish staffing at the times that downtown Champaign is at its most active, with plans for up to four security staff in place from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights,” said Champaign police spokesman Joe Lamberson. “There is also the potential to hire additional staff on an infrequent basis for special events expected to draw large crowds.”
The security officers would serve as “eyes and ears” downtown and would help address simple concerns in real time before they rise to the level of requiring a police officer, Lamberson said. Police will still be assigned to patrol the city’s north district and will still respond to calls downtown, he said.
According to the request for proposals, the selected firm “will provide security services to address public safety and order maintenance concerns” in the downtown area bordered by Washington Street on the north, University Avenue on the south, First Street on the east and State Street on the west.
“Over the course of the last several years, law enforcement has been faced with the issue of large crowds assembling in the city-owned parking lots and on sidewalks and side streets in the downtown business district,” the document states. “Numerous issues and concerns have been brought to the attention of the police department to include groups loitering in and around businesses, open alcohol being consumed on public property and in the roadways, loud music from vehicles, trash and debris being left following these gatherings, shootings, fights and one homicide to date.”
Lamberson said the decision to pursue extra resources for downtown was based partly on a direct request from business owners following issues in recent months.
“These have included minor offenses, such as loud music and alcohol consumption in city parking lots and the public way, along with a handful of more concerning events along the fringe of the downtown area in recent months,” he said.
Another factor is arising from the recent decline in COVID-19 cases that has prompted officials to prepare for the return of large-scale events downtown, Lamberson said.
“In prior years, Champaign utilized additional staffing resources in the downtown area from the Champaign Police Department, but current staffing levels call for creative solutions to provide this assistance,” he said. “The RFP is just one facet of a proactive effort to ensure that we can head off any potential issues and maintain a safe, fun environment for those coming to enjoy our vibrant downtown.”
Lamberson said the department, which has an authorized strength of 124, currently has 26 vacancies.
Police were once able to provide directed patrols and overtime details to address some of the concerns downtown, but “currently, the police department cannot provide additional patrols to the downtown business district due to significant staffing issues and addressing the current uptick in gun violence,” the request for proposals states.
Among the requirements for security firms submitting proposals will be the ability to provide up to four security officers to work at least three nights a week, use body-worn cameras, wear uniforms, provide “unarmed and/or less-lethal options,” patrol in vehicles and on foot, provide daily and incident-based reporting, and provide for a citizen complaint process.
Hiring a security firm is expected to exceed the threshold of $35,000 for purchases requiring city council approval, so the selected proposal will be brought to the council for final approval, Lamberson said.
Champaign Center Partnership Executive Director Xander Hazel said he wants to stress that the downtown area isn’t dangerous, but he called the city’s plans to hire security for that area “a decent stop-gap measure.”
Hazel said he’s more excited about the city’s ambassador program, involving training and hiring people to help address safety issues at the neighborhood level.