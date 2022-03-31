URBANA — A Champaign County judge said he might have considered probation for a man who admitted committing a sex act with a teenage girl had he shown up for his sentencing.
But Judge Randy Rosenbaum on Thursday said Cortez R. Strong’s failure to appear spoke to his character and sentenced him to five years in prison. Authorities now have to find him.
The 25-year-old, who last lived in the 2100 block of West White Street, Champaign, didn’t come to court despite having been warned twice that he could be sentenced in his absence and left his attorney with no explanation to offer the judge.
Strong pleaded guilty in December to aggravated criminal sexual abuse, admitting that in July 2019, he committed a sex act with a 14-year-old girl in the Champaign home of the girl’s aunt.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sullivan said the aunt found the girl, naked from the waist down, sleeping in the same bed with Strong, who was wearing only boxer shorts. He immediately left the home when confronted by the woman.
The girl was taken to the hospital for an exam in which Strong’s DNA was found on her. Additionally, she reported falling asleep and waking with her clothes off and pain in her genital area.
Sullivan noted that in her victim impact statement, the teen said she has trust issues, is depressed and anxious, has abused substances, slipped in her school work and even contemplated suicide in the wake of the crime.
She also reported that Strong continued to try to contact her after the act, the prosecutor said. Sullivan recommended a maximum seven-year sentence, having agreed to dismiss a more serious charge of criminal sexual assault.
Arguing for probation or a minimum prison sentence, Assistant Public Defender Andrea Bergstrom said Strong has little criminal history, pleaded guilty and has the ability to address his issues and become a productive member of society.
Rosenbaum noted that while Strong had only one prior conviction, it was for possession of a stolen firearm and he was considered an absconder from probation. A sex-offender evaluator said Strong was at “moderate” risk to reoffend and was in denial that anything bad had happened, claiming the girl wanted to “kick it” with him.
“This conduct cannot continue,” said the judge, who gave Strong credit on his sentence for 114 days already served in jail.