URBANA — A Champaign teen who admitted his role in a June burglary at a Campustown sorority house and to attacking a staff member at the Youth Detention Center after he was detained faces up to eight years in prison after pleading guilty this week in adult court to two felonies.
Davarion Epps, 17, who listed an address in the 1300 block of North Neil Street, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of residential burglary and one count of aggravated battery. The two Class 1 felonies are punishable by four to 15 years in prison. State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said she would recommend eight years.
Epps, who is represented by attorney George Vargas, remains in custody pending his sentencing hearing Nov. 15.
Rietz said the first charge stemmed from a June 20 burglary at the Alpha Xi Delta sorority house in Campustown.
Video surveillance footage obtained by police showed Epps as one of three men who entered the house, 313 Chalmers St., C, about 3:30 a.m. that morning.
According to testimony, Epps was wearing shoes that appeared to be the same as the ones he had on when arrested by Urbana police later that night.
The second charge stems from a June 29 attack on a staff member at the Youth Detention Center that resulted in the officer suffering a black eye, a chipped tooth and lacerations requiring 11 stitches.
Rietz said she would recommend at sentencing that other charges against Epps of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony, and possession of a stolen vehicle, a Class 2 felony, be dismissed.
Those charges stem from a June 17 incident in which shots were fired from a moving car at thee men in the 1000 block of Smith Road in Urbana and a June 20 incident in which police said they found Epps allegedly getting ready to smoke cannabis inside a car that had been reported stolen in Champaign.
On Aug. 8, Judge Tom Difanis granted a request by Rietz’s office to try Epps as an adult in light of the serious nature of the offenses and Epps’ prior history.
Epps’ juvenile record showed eight convictions since 2013 for aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, residential burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and burglary.