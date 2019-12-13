URBANA — A Champaign teen who admitted he violated his probation by possessing a shotgun remains locked up until his sentencing next month.
The 16-year-old, who lives in the Garden Hills neighborhood, admitted to Judge Heidi Ladd in a juvenile court hearing Wednesday that on Dec. 3, he had a shotgun with a shortened barrel in his closet.
Champaign police had a search warrant for the teen’s home because he is being investigated in connection with recent shootings in that city. However, Assistant State’s Attorney Alex Boyd said no new charges have been filed against him as the police continue to investigate.
The teen is currently on probation for an aggravated robbery that happened in late December 2018.
Ladd had earlier sentenced the youth in that case to juvenile prison. After he served a portion of that prison sentence, she allowed him to continue on probation.
While out on probation, he was arrested again and convicted of battery in an Aug. 22 incident at the READY school in Champaign.
Ladd set the teen’s resentencing for Jan. 7.