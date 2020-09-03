URBANA — A 16-year-old Champaign boy who displayed guns in online videos is headed to juvenile prison.
“I’m not a harm to the community. I never did anything,” the teen told Judge Roger Webber. “I just want a chance to show you.”
But Webber told the youth he had passed on several opportunities to show that he could do better and explained to him that the mere possession of a gun at his age is dangerous.
“Someone sees you with a gun ... they might shoot you and you might feel obliged to shoot back,” the judge said, clarifying dangerous versus violent.
The teen pleaded guilty in late July to three counts of possession of firearms by a juvenile, admitting he was among a group of young men calling themselves the “Get Back Gang” who posted photos on Instagram and Snapchat of themselves with real guns earlier this summer.
The teen admitted he had one gun on June 25 or 26 and July 15, and a different gun on June 29.
The videos were brought to the attention of Champaign police earlier this summer. A weapons expert confirmed that the guns were real.
When police went to arrest some of those youths on weapons charges July 24 in Champaign, the teen ran from police. He turned himself in days later and pleaded guilty within days.
On Thursday, his mother told the judge that she is a working single mother of six with another child on the way who is doing her best to keep tabs on her oldest child.
“He is very smart, very respectful. I don’t know how he is with his peers,” she said, adding she would do what she can to see that he gets his GED and works.
She expressed frustration that her son’s parole officer was not supplying him with the help he needed. The youth has a prior juvenile adjudication for unlawful use of weapons.
Under cross-examination by State’s Attorney Julia Rietz, the mother said she tries to stay on top of what her son is doing and has cooperated with his probation officer in the past but ultimately admitted it’s his responsibility to make good decisions.
“But sometimes they need help and sometimes they don’t get the help they need,” she said, adding she did not think the community needed to fear her armed son.
Arguing for prison, Rietz said absent in the boy’s letters to the judge was any explanation as to why he had the guns.
“Everyone in this room is aware of the significant issue we in this community are having with young men arming themselves (with guns) and sometimes using them,” she said. “He is displaying them to suggest he’s powerful and that others should be afraid of him. It perpetuates a cycle of gun violence.”
As of this week, Champaign police have confirmed 123 calls for shots fired this year, Urbana has had 31, and the county, 11.
Because he was on parole for a weapons offense, Rietz said the teen clearly knew he was not supposed to have the guns.
“I’m recommending the Department of Juvenile Justice with the hope there is some change in his decision-making as he moves forward,” she said.
Assistant Public Defender Ramona Sullivan argued that the teen and his colleagues were recording rap videos when they were holding the guns and that he never threatened or hurt anyone with them.
She said her client will be 17 and a father very soon and can be rehabilitated.
On Wednesday, another member of the same group, who is 17, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of firearms for having a gun seen on Snapchat and Instagram in mid-July.
At the time, he was free, awaiting sentencing for a residential burglary for breaking in a home in Champaign on Jan. 22 and stealing two guns.
Defense attorney Ed Piraino urged the judge to release the teen so he can demonstrate he can do better and had his mother testify about the family keeping closer tabs on him.
Rietz pressed his mother to see if she felt her son realized the seriousness of gun possession in the current climate.
“Our house was shot up. I think he does now,” she said.
Webber allowed that youth to be released from detention with a GPS monitoring bracelet pending his sentencing Oct. 7.