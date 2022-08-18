URBANA — A Champaign teen who admitted he had a loaded gun in a car has been sentenced to three years in juvenile prison.
The 16-year-old pleaded guilty in June to unlawful use of a weapon by a person under 21 and was sentenced last week by Judge Anna Benjamin.
The charge stemmed from his arrest June 15. Champaign police stopped the car on Fourth Street for a registration violation, but all three males got out and ran.
The teen was apparently a front-seat passenger whom police chased and tackled. He declined to speak to them.
Police caught the other two males who had run, and a subsequent search of the car turned up three loaded handguns. None of the young men had firearm owner’s identification cards or concealed-carry licenses, the police report said.
Charges of unlawful use of weapons filed against Elijah Smith, 21, of Champaign and Veaon Hunt, 20, of Urbana are unresolved.