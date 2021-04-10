CHAMPAIGN — Police are looking for the person who shot a teenager early Saturday morning in southwest Champaign.
At 2:23 a.m., police were called to the 1900 block of Southwood Drive where they found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his left leg.
After police administered first aid, the teen was taken to a local hospital.
Police learned that he was outside a home when a sport utility vehicle pulled up, a person got out, fired at the teen, then took off in the white SUV.
Police ask that anyone with video or information, contact them at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.
The shooting brings to at least seven the number of people injured by gunfire in Champaign this year.
There have been 54 confirmed shootings in the city since Jan. 1.