CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign teenager was listed in stable condition late Saturday night after being shot in the western part of the city.
Police said the 17-year-old male was walking in the 700 block of North Elm Street about 7:45 p.m. when he heard one shot and was hit in the back from behind.
He ran and was able to make it several blocks before he approached a home in the 500 block of West Washington Street for help.
Police gave him first aid until an ambulance could get him to the hospital.
Officers are asking that anyone in the area who might have video surveillance to contact them to share it in hopes of identifying the shooter.
The youth is one of about four dozen people to have been hit by gunfire in Champaign this year.
As of the end of September, the most recent data available, there had been 103 confirmed reports of shots fired, 43 people injured by gunfire and five people killed in Champaign.
