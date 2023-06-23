URBANA — A 15-year-old Champaign boy kept his head lowered and answered quietly that he understood he could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted of murdering a man in Rantoul last fall.
Tomari Johnson was arraigned Friday for the first-degree murder of Decarlo Douglas, 34, who was fatally shot on Nov. 20 in the 1100 block of Falcon Drive.
Judge Anna Benjamin explained to Johnson that if he’s found guilty of participating in the killing, which occurred during the commission of an armed robbery, he could be sentenced to 35 years to life in prison.
Johnson's arraignment followed a ruling that Benjamin issued Thursday that Johnson should be prosecuted as an adult.
Benjamin heard several hours of testimony presented by State’s Attorney Julia Rietz supporting her reasoning for moving the teen’s case to adult court and from defense attorney Hallie Bezner, who was seeking to keep the troubled youth’s case in juvenile court, where a murder conviction would translate to no more than six years in prison for her client.
The judge found that there was probable cause to believe that Johnson, who was 14 at the time of the killing, arranged a meeting via cellphone with Mr. Douglas to purchase cannabis from him, that he knew his 16-year-old brother who was with him had a gun, that he and his brother were connected to the crime scene by witnesses, and that Johnson tried to change the name on his cellphone account after the killing.
While the judge took note of a psychologist’s observations that Johnson suffered from PTSD because of exposure at a young age to domestic violence by his parents, she said it was unclear how that diagnosis explained the plan to rob Mr. Douglas at gunpoint.
“While the evidence at the transfer hearing may not have risen to that of proof beyond a reasonable doubt, a common-sense analysis suggests that (Johnson) and his brother intended to rob Mr. Douglas of cannabis, rather than pay the full price he was requesting. There is no requirement to show that they set out to murder him,” the judge wrote.
Rietz has also presented Benjamin with evidence in hopes of transferring Johnson’s brother’s case to adult court as well. The older brother was shot six times during an exchange of gunfire with Mr. Douglas, whose two young sons were in his Jeep watching their father’s shooting unfold.
The judge is expected to rule next week on the other teen’s transfer to adult court. He's charged as a juvenile with murder.
Meantime, Benjamin set bond for Tomari Johnson at $1.25 million. He continues to be held in the Juvenile Detention Center and is due back in court Aug. 9.