URBANA — A Champaign County judge found sufficient reason for a teen to be prosecuted as an adult on charges that he battered two juvenile corrections officers in April.
Judge Tom Difanis on Wednesday agreed with State’s Attorney Julia Rietz that Zaire Herman, 17, who listed an address in the 1200 block of Hedge Road, Champaign, had not taken advantage of multiple resources offered to him as a juvenile.
Herman was then arraigned as an adult on two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 felony, stemming from his alleged outburst April 7 at the Juvenile Detention Center. He allegedly bit one female officer and kicked another who was pregnant.
At the time, Herman was in custody on a burglary charge alleging he broke into a car in Savoy in March, and on an aggravated-battery charge from Kane County also alleging that he hit a juvenile corrections officer in 2019.
Rietz noted that Herman was previously adjudicated delinquent in a car-theft case out of Boone County, near Rockford.
His parole officer testified that Herman did not participate in mental-health or substance-abuse treatment. And detention center Director Keith Willis testified about discipline issues Herman has had in custody.
Difanis set Herman's bond at $250,000 and ordered him to be back in court July 14.