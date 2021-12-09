URBANA — Latesha Lee said Calvin Williams broke her spirit and her family a year ago when he chose to fire a gun into her Champaign home, claiming the life of her 16-year-old son.
“I believe we all suffer from survivors guilt, PTSD, anxiety and depression,” she said in a written statement to the judge about the effect of her son Gerryontae Brown’s death on Nov. 12, 2020.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum sentenced Williams, now 19, to 55 years in prison for the death of his one-time friend.
“I have to send a message to him and the community. We can’t keep committing murder with firearms,” Rosenbaum said.
Although he will have to serve 100 percent of his sentence, Williams may be considered for parole after serving 20 years because he was only 18 at the time of the murder. The minimum he could have received was 45 years. The maximum was life.
“I made the biggest mistake of my life,” said Williams, asking Gerryontae’s family, several of whom were present in court, “to find it in their hearts to forgive me.”
“I let my fears dictate my actions,” said Williams, adding he could only learn from his mistake.
The killing happened in the home where Lee and her children were living on East Eureka Street in Champaign near Douglass Park.
Testimony from the state was that Williams knew Gerryontae and was reportedly upset with him over a debt, came to his home with a gun and shot from the outside in. Other young people, including some of Gerryontae’s siblings, were present while his mother was still at work.
At his October trial, Williams denied he had gone there planning to shoot his younger friend and suggested the shooting was done in self-defense, a claim the jury rejected while deliberating for less than an hour.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink sought a 60-year sentence for Williams, saying that his criminal convictions involved violence and began when he was 14 with assault and battery.
He was involved in other cases as a juvenile in which he was charged with home invasion and felony driving away in Michigan — Williams suggested those juvenile convictions had been expunged — and began using cannabis at the age of 12, the prosecutor said.
She noted that after killing Gerryonate, Williams fled Champaign to his home state of Michigan, where he threw out the murder weapon “then sent police on a wild goose chase (for it) back in Champaign.”
The gun was recovered months later in Niles, Mich., near where police found Williams after a pursuit the day after the killing.
Alferink urged the judge to consider Lee’s feelings in coming up with a number of years behind bars for Williams.
“Her children were there when their brother was killed. She was there when her son was dying,” Alferink said.
“She remembers his last FaceTime call, ‘eyes full of tears looking frightened and I could not get home fast enough to save him,’” she added, quoting from Lee’s statement.
Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones argued for a minimum sentence for Williams, noting his youth, 11th-grade education, and anxiety issues for which he self-medicated with cannabis and Xanax. The murder was his first felony as an adult, she said.
When it was his turn to speak, Williams complained about Miller-Jones’ representation, even though Rosenbaum went through his complaints individually and found that they “lacked merit.” Williams then apologized to Gerryontae’s family.
The judge said there was very little to mitigate a lengthy sentence for Williams besides his young age.
“There is an epidemic of violent gun crimes in our country, our state and our little community here,” he said.
As he did in sentencing another young man for murder last week, Rosenbaum labeled as “ridiculous” the Legislature’s mandate that an extra 25 years to life be tacked on to a murder sentence of 20 to 60 years for someone who personally discharges a gun.
But he said he called it that because “judges need to have as much discretion as possible” in imposing sentences that take into account both the defendants and the circumstances of their crimes.
He did applaud the Legislature for its acknowledgment “that young people are impulsive and deal with peer pressure poorly” by passing the law that allows young murderers to be considered for parole after 20 years.
“It’s sad that young people don’t know how to handle disputes anymore. I truly long for the days of schoolyard fistfights,” Rosenbaum said.