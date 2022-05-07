CHAMPAIGN — For Elliot Kraft, being chosen as Champaign firefighter of the year is humbling.
“I don’t think I did anything special that would deserve an award,” he said. “We have 105 guys on this department that help us move forward every day.”
Kraft, who has been with the Champaign Fire Department since 2018, will be honored Monday by the department and the Champaign Exchange Club.
Fire officials said he was chosen for his dedication to fire service and a monumental task he took on evaluating the department’s current technical rescue equipment, proposing additional equipment and then conducting department-wide training to increase firefighters’ proficiency.
Technical rescues are those needed in typically non-occupied spaces with small openings or at high angles, and they can be very challenging, according to fire department spokesman Randy Smith.
“Emergency response is one of the most important things we do,” Chief Gary Ludwig said. “Incidents such as technical rescues are very infrequent, so therefore it’s imperative and important that we have the right equipment and the proper training when those times come.”
Kraft, 38, was born in Denver, Colo., but spent much of his childhood in Kankakee, where his family moved when he was 9.
After high school, he followed in his dad’s footsteps framing houses, but he was also interested in being a firefighter, he said.
He first got involved in fire service in 2009 as a volunteer for the Kankakee Township Fire Protection District and realized it was the job for him, he said. He worked for a few other fire departments in the area until 2018 when he got what he called his “dream job” in Champaign.
To work for Champaign, he makes over an hour commute from Mantino, where he lives with his partner, Amanda Seatherston, and three sons, ages 15, 11 and 10. They have another son on the way, due in August, he said.
Outside work, Kraft teaches at the Illinois Fire Service Institute and plays for the combined area police and fire Champaign United Hockey Club, which is headed to its first tournament in Gurnee next month — a charity fundraiser for autistic children and adults. He also coaches his 11-year-old son’s hockey club team.
Kraft said he volunteered for the job of assessing and updating the fire department’s technical rescue equipment.
While firefighters can never prepare for everything they see on the job, Kraft said, the goal is to make sure they are prepared for every rescue as well as they can be.
What he likes about working in fire service, Kraft said, is the variety of the job and the fact that there are so many avenues firefighters can take to refine their skills.
He also enjoys the camaraderie of his fellow firefighters and the challenges of the work, he said.
“You’re a problem solver, so every day is different,” he said.