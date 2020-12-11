URBANA — An Urbana man out on bond in a drug and weapons case has been charged with a similar offense.
Kenneth Patton Jr., 24, who listed an address in the 1500 block of South Curtiss Drive, was arraigned Friday on charges of armed violence and possession with intent to deliver cocaine, both Class X felonies, stemming from his arrest Thursday.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said a Secretary of State police officer stopped a vehicle in which Patton was a passenger for a traffic violation near Fourth Street and Bradley Avenue in Champaign.
The officer smelled cannabis and Patton admitted that someone had been smoking it.
Police found a bag between Patton’s legs that contained a loaded 9 mm pistol and about 18 grams of suspected cocaine, some of it packaged for resale.
He also had keys to two rental cars and had rented vehicles three other times since July, a practice commonly employed by alleged drug dealers, Fletcher said.
Fletcher said Patton has a pending case for possession with intent to deliver cocaine and unlawful use of weapons stemming from a July 11, 2019, incident in which police found cocaine, cannabis and two guns in an Urbana apartment where he was staying.
If convicted of armed violence, Patton faces 15 to 30 years in prison, which would have to be served after any sentence in the 2019 case if he’s also convicted of that.
He also has a pending case of driving under revocation and prior convictions for possession of controlled substance, possession of cannabis, theft and DUI, Fletcher said.
Judge Adam Dill set bond for Patton at $500,000 and told him to be back in court Tuesday.