CHAMPAIGN — The mayors of Champaign and Urbana have issued emergency orders for liquor-license holders during the upcoming Unofficial St. Patrick’s Day, an unsanctioned event that promotes large-scale drinking in the University of Illinois campus area.
Champaign Mayor Deb Frank Feinen said she’s received reliable information that this year’s Unofficial will be held March 6 and extend into the early-morning hours of the next day.
“Additionally, this year, a potential exists for the event to extend through the early-morning hours of Sunday, March 8,” she said.
The restrictions included in the orders vary between the cities, but both include restrictions on alcohol sales hours and the types of containers in which drinks can be served in certain areas during that weekend.
Feinen’s emergency order also includes prohibitions on hosting any private functions resulting in special drink pricing and package-sale deliveries in certain areas through the weekend.
“In the past, this event has led to a significant increase in arrests of intoxicated persons for battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and other public-order offenses,” said the order issued by Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin. “The event also has resulted in hospital emergency-room admissions of persons experiencing the adverse effects of dangerous levels of alcohol intoxications.”