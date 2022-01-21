URBANA — An admitted heroin dealer who said he was selling the highly addictive drug because he couldn’t find legitimate work was sentenced Thursday to 5.5 years in prison.
“I couldn’t get a job. I was denied unemployment. I was drinking and using. I wasn’t trying to be a drug kingpin,” Demario Johnson told Judge Roger Webber. “I’m not a bad person. The lifestyle got the best of me.”
Johnson, 40, who last lived in the 1200 block of Redwood Drive, Champaign, pleaded guilty in November to possession with intent to deliver 5.5 grams of heroin with a street value of $550.
To aggravate Johnson’s sentence, Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher presented Webber with testimony from Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force Officer Jim Kerner about 33 grams of heroin that police found during a July 2019 search of a house in the 300 block of Kelly Court in Champaign.
Kerner, a member of the drug-interdiction team for 10 years, said he found the heroin in a freezer, and also found evidence that Johnson stayed in the home. In Johnson’s bedroom, he found about $1,380 cash.
That amount of heroin, Kerner testified, would be associated with a “high-level” dealer, not a user.
“Heroin users don’t have a lot of money," Kerner said. "They get ill if they don’t use. It’s very hard not to use daily. A half-gram a day costs $50 a day."
Kerner testified that Johnson denied that the heroin was his. Because several people had access to the drugs, Johnson was never criminally charged with possessing the heroin.
The 5.5 grams he admitted having was found by police in a Dec. 1, 2020, search of his Redwood Drive home. Also in the house, police found buy money used by an informant and about $2,500 cash.
To mitigate his sentence, defense attorney Jeff Cisco presented Webber with letters of support from three people vouching for Johnson’s character and a pay stub showing that Johnson had been working steadily at a good job since June.
Even though he faced up to 15 years in prison, Fletcher argued for a sentence of eight years.
The prosecutor suggested Johnson's employment came late in the game.
“Weigh that against the pain the defendant has caused the community as a whole,” Fletcher said. “Using drugs is difficult to deter. Selling drugs is not.”
Fletcher noted Johnson’s previous convictions for aggravated battery, possession of a controlled substance — for which he was sentenced to drug court but ultimately went to prison — and obstructing justice.
Cisco countered that the last conviction was in 2012 before Johnson showed up on police radar again in 2019.
“My client has made efforts to and has turned himself around,” said Cisco, admitting that Johnson had a drinking problem but took responsibility for the 5.5 grams of heroin found in his home.
“He knows he did something wrong and has to pay. He doesn’t go out of his way to make excuses,” he said.
Webber said he accepted that Johnson didn’t intend to harm anyone but said “that belies an understanding of the nature of the drug he was involved with,” citing what he called “shocking” numbers of overdoses in the community.
Webber agreed to recommend Johnson for drug treatment in prison and gave him until Jan. 31 to turn himself in to begin his sentence.