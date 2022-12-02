URBANA — A Champaign woman found in a stolen car Sunday night with the help of a license-plate reader is in the county jail.
Joanna M. Stewart, 35, who listed an address in the 2600 block of West Springfield Avenue, was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.
A Champaign police report said the car's owners had parked it in the Hill Street parking deck downtown and discovered it missing just before 10 p.m. Sunday.
Police received a hit on a license-plate reader as the car exited Interstate 57 at Market Street and initiated a traffic stop.
Stewart was driving two other people, the report said, and was observed lighting a crack pipe as officers approached.
She told police she traded a person named "Skateboard" drugs for the car a day before.
Stewart was arrested late Sunday night but not arraigned until Wednesday, having declined to come to court Monday or Tuesday.
Judge Brett Olmstead set her bond at $10,000 after hearing the facts of the alleged crime and her prior convictions, including possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated battery, delivery of a controlled substance and residential burglary.
Because she is still on parole for the burglary, Department of Corrections officials ordered that she be held. She’s due back in court Dec. 21.