URBANA — A Champaign woman found in a stolen car Sunday night with the help of a license-plate reader is in the county jail.

Joanna M. Stewart, 35, who listed an address in the 2600 block of West Springfield Avenue, was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.

A Champaign police report said the car's owners had parked it in the Hill Street parking deck downtown and discovered it missing just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police received a hit on a license-plate reader as the car exited Interstate 57 at Market Street and initiated a traffic stop.

Stewart was driving two other people, the report said, and was observed lighting a crack pipe as officers approached.

She told police she traded a person named "Skateboard" drugs for the car a day before.

Stewart was arrested late Sunday night but not arraigned until Wednesday, having declined to come to court Monday or Tuesday.

Judge Brett Olmstead set her bond at $10,000 after hearing the facts of the alleged crime and her prior convictions, including possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated battery, delivery of a controlled substance and residential burglary.

Because she is still on parole for the burglary, Department of Corrections officials ordered that she be held. She’s due back in court Dec. 21.

Reporter

Mary Schenk is a reporter covering police, courts and breaking news at The News-Gazette. Her email is mschenk@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@schenk).

Trending Videos