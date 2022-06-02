URBANA — A Champaign woman who allegedly slashed a woman and cut a man in a fight outside a Campustown bar has been charged with aggravated battery.
Lonasia Meads, 21, for whom no address was listed, was arrested May 31 in connection with her alleged attacks on two people April 30.
A Champaign police report said about 2:10 a.m. that Saturday, police were called to the Green Street Cafe, 35 E. Green St., where they found a 22-year-old woman bleeding profusely from a cut to the face.
The woman identified Meads as a person who began an argument with her inside the bar, then allegedly pushed her down and began punching her.
After bar employees broke up the fight, Meads was ejected and the woman and her friend left the bar. Outside, Meads approached and allegedly began punching the woman again. At some point during the attack, the woman was cut with a knife.
A Champaign man, 28, who saw what was happening and tried to intervene was also cut on the thumb when Meads allegedly swung the knife at him.
The woman who was slashed needed stitches for cuts on her cheek and nose.
Meads had left the area by the time police arrived, but surveillance video identified her as the attacker, the report said.
Police made attempts to talk to her, and she agreed to come to the police station on May 31. On that day, however, she declined to talk to officers and was arrested.
Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for Meads at $15,000, who posted 10 percent of that amount and was released from jail. She’s due back in court June 28.