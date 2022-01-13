URBANA — A Champaign woman who allegedly stabbed a male friend in the neck has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Sherry L. Zoch, 43, for whom no address was listed, was charged in connection with a Wednesday evening attack on a man in his apartment in the 300 block of Country Fair Drive, Champaign.
A police report said Zoch was drunk and became violent about 8:15 p.m.
He told her to leave, which apparently made her more aggressive. She allegedly pushed him backward, grabbed a steak knife from the kitchen and stabbed him in the neck, the report said.
The 31-year-old man said he pushed her away as she continued to rain blows on him. He retreated to a bedroom, she left and his roommate locked the door behind her.
The roommate told police that Zoch threw a bag of groceries at his friend and punched him. He said his friend was standing behind a wall when she allegedly grabbed the knife and stabbed him.
Both Zoch and the man were taken to Carle Foundation Hospital for evaluation and treatment. While there, she also allegedly spat on a hospital security guard, resulting in an additional charge of aggravated battery to a peace officer.
Hearing that she had three previous burglary convictions from 2006, 2009, and 2010 and more recent misdemeanor convictions for battery and retail theft, Judge Brett Olmstead set her bond at $3,000. She's due back in court March 8.