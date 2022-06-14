URBANA — A Champaign woman was arrested over the weekend for allegedly trying to set fire to the home of her ex-boyfriend.
Jeanette S. Leele, 21, was charged with aggravated arson, attempted aggravated arson and attempted aggravated battery in connection with events that happened Sunday afternoon at a home on North Webber Street in Urbana.
An Urbana police report said a man living there with his parents used to date Leele and reported that she continues to harass him.
On Sunday, the man’s mother was awakened from a nap about 2 p.m. and saw Leele pouring lighter fluid on her porch.
Her son tried unsuccessfully to stop Leele, even throwing a bucket of water on her. The mother then confronted Leele, who allegedly struck the older woman in the face, grabbed her hair and dragged her on the sidewalk. She was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
The son and his father intervened and held Leele until police arrived.
The report said police found lighter fluid and a lighter and saw an area of the porch that appeared blackened. Next to that burned area, they also found an aerosol spray can.
In addition to the felony charges related to the Sunday event, Leele was also charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property for allegedly breaking windows on two of the parents’ vehicles April 24. That activity was caught on a surveillance camera.
Judge Jason Bohm set bond for Leele at a total of $205,000 in both cases. She’s due back in court June 28 for a probable-cause hearing.