URBANA — A Champaign woman admitted to a judge that her drunken driving was the reason an off-duty University of Illinois police officer was killed last summer.
Logan Freed, 25, who last lived in the 500 block of West Washington Street, will likely face a prison sentence of between four and 15 years.
Freed pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated driving under the influence, admitting that her driving on Aug. 22 set into motion a chain of events that caused the death of Aaron Landers, 50, of St. Joseph.
The UI police lieutenant was riding his motorcycle south on Prospect Avenue about 6:10 p.m. that Sunday when he collided with a car that had been hit by Freed’s sport utility vehicle.
Assistant State’s Attorney En Chi Lin laid out the facts of the crash for Judge Adam Dill as Mr. Landers’ wife of 27 years, Dee, listened.
Lin said Freed was driving her Toyota RAV4 west on Church Street when she ran the red light at Prospect Avenue and hit a car that was northbound on Prospect, a fact borne out by surveillance video from the nearby Pavilion Behavioral Health System.
The impact sent the car spinning into the southbound lane of Prospect, where Lt. Landers hit it. Flying debris from the car also hit two other vehicles, Lin said.
Bleeding but still conscious and complaining of leg pain, Lt. Landers was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, where he died early the next day.
Lin said a witness reported Freed was driving fast when she ran the red light.
A Champaign police officer said she smelled of alcohol, had glassy eyes, was wearing a shirt that was inside out and performed poorly on field sobriety tests. Described by officers as “belligerent,” Lin said, Freed reported having had two margaritas earlier at dinner with her family.
Once at Carle, the prosecutor said Freed “continued to make a scene” but eventually submitted to a blood test that put her blood-alcohol concentration at 0.13, almost twice as high as the 0.08 limit under which Illinois motorists are presumed intoxicated.
Freed has been in the county jail since her arrest. Her plea agreement was worked out by Lin and Assistant Public Defender Titus Spitsbergen.
Spitsbergen added to the facts for the judge to consider that the driver of the northbound car that Freed hit was driving over 50 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Dill explained to Freed that unless her attorney can show that “extraordinary circumstances” exist to spare her from going to prison, he is required to send her there.
The attorneys asked Dill to block out an entire morning on his schedule for her sentencing hearing, which will be held April 28.
Lt. Landers, the son of a police officer, served in the Air Force building bombs after high school. He had been a UI police officer for about 24 years, serving on the explosive ordnance squad and as a therapy-dog handler.
He had recently been tabbed to lead the department’s community outreach team, which pairs social workers with officers trained in handling mental-health crises.