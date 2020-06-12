URBANA — A Champaign woman who admitted to driving off an incomplete bridge deck while drunk, seriously injuring two men, faces up to 10 years in prison.
Ashia L. Marshall, 29, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Kenwood Road, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Ronda Holliman to aggravated driving under the influence in connection with an unusual crash on Sept. 3, 2019.
She is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 26.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman, laying out a brief summary of the facts for the judge, said Marshall drove through construction barricades on Bradley Avenue, where the bridge was being rebuilt over Interstate 57, then vaulted down the highway embankment on to the west side of the interstate. A concrete barrier kept the Jeep from entering the southbound lanes of traffic.
Marshall and her passengers — Maurice Conley, 44, of Champaign and Robert Spears, 36, of Urbana — were all wearing seat belts, Illinois State Police determined. However, Conley’s injuries included a broken leg, a cut tongue, a broken nose and a cervical strain. Spears suffered chest injuries, including a collapsed lung, and a damaged kidney.
Hinman said the trooper who talked to Marshall in the ambulance en route to the hospital said she told him there were no signs related to the construction.
The trooper noticed the smell of alcohol coming from her and was told by hospital workers that a blood draw revealed that Marshall had alcohol in her system.
Tests put her blood-alcohol content at 0.225, almost three times the limit of 0.08 under which an Illinois motorist is presumed intoxicated.
In return for Marshall’s plea in that case, Hinman agreed to dismiss a second aggravated DUI case she was charged with three months later.
Marshall had been out on a recognizance bond when she was arrested Dec. 6.
About 3:50 a.m. that day, she allegedly hit a 31-year-old Urbana woman with a car at the Oakwood Trace apartment complex in Champaign, then left, but was found within minutes and arrested.
Police said the woman hit suffered a dislocated hip and scrapes. Hinman said she will present evidence at Marshall’s sentencing about that incident.
Although Marshall faces a maximum of 12 years behind bars, Hinman agreed to cap her recommendation at 10 years. Marshall is represented by Savoy attorney George Vargas.
Vargas asked the judge to reduce Marshall’s $50,000 bond, but she declined.