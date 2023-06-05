CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign woman is facing murder charges after what authorities described as a weekend domestic dispute turned deadly.
On the same day that the Champaign County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Vincent R. Taylor, 34, of Champaign, his girlfriend, Taneshia Brooks, 43, was arraigned on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated domestic battery.
Bond was set Monday at $500,000, with a next court appearance scheduled for June 28.
Mr. Taylor was pronounced dead at 5:13 a.m. Sunday in the emergency department at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, Coroner Duane Northrup said.
According to a Champaign police report, authorities learned the identity of Mr. Taylor's girlfriend a short time after being called to OSF and arrested Brooks at their shared residence in the 600 block of East Bradley Avenue.
The initial investigation "indicates that the victim and (Brooks) were involved in a domestic dispute when the victim was stabbed," police said.
According to the report, a witness told police "there was a long history of domestic violence between the defendant and victim."
That witness told police he witnessed a verbal argument outside the residence early Sunday that appeared to be resolved when Mr. Taylor and Brooks went inside. But a short time later, the victim came out of the residence and got into a red vehicle.
He appeared to "have blood all over the front of his shirt," police noted the witness telling them.
Mr. Taylor was dropped off outside Heart of Mary by that vehicle, police said.
Later Sunday, according to the report, police executed a search warrant at the residence, where they found a knife wrapped in an item of women's clothing.
They ask that anyone who might be able to supply them with video surveillance or information call them at 217-351-4545.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.