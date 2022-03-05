URBANA — A woman who allegedly crashed a car last week and fled the scene, leaving an injured friend behind, was arrested Friday.
Camrianna Porter, 28, who listed an address in the 1100 block of North Hickory Street, appeared before Judge Ramona Sullivan on Saturday, who released her on her own recognizance.
She is expected to be charged Monday with leaving the scene of an accident causing injury, a Class 2 felony with penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said the charge stemmed from a crash that happened at about 5:10 a.m. Feb. 27 on Interstate 74.
Illinois State Police found a woman in the car who had multiple broken bones and who was taken to the hospital. Police found open alcohol in the car but no driver.
Porter allegedly called police about six hours later to report that her car had been stolen.
Umlah said state police followed up with Porter on Friday and after interviewing her, arrested her on charges of leaving the scene.
Court records show she has previous convictions for driving under the influence, domestic battery, aggravated battery and disorderly conduct.