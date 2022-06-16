URBANA — A Champaign woman who was found in a car with a stolen gun has been charged with weapons offenses.
Judge Jason Bohm set bond for Delilah Clavielle, 21, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Kiler Drive, at $25,000 after hearing that she was allegedly seated in a car near a semiautomatic pistol that had been reported stolen in Olive Branch, Miss.
An Illinois state trooper stopped the car she was in near Bradley Avenue and Williamsburg Drive in Champaign for alleged traffic violations.
The trooper smelled the strong odor of cannabis and Clavielle admitted having it in the car. After she pulled two bags from her pocket, police searched the car and found another bag of cannabis and the stolen gun under the seat.
Both Clavielle and the driver denied knowing anything about the gun.
She was charged with possession of a stolen weapon and aggravated unlawful use of weapons because she had no valid firearm owner’s identification card or concealed-carry license.
Clavielle is due back in court July 26. She was also wanted for failure to appear in a traffic case in May.