URBANA — A Champaign woman who allegedly hit a pedestrian Thursday night in the western part of the city, leaving her seriously injured, has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Barbara-Ann Anastasi, 66, who listed an address in the 2100 block of Sumac Drive, was arrested in connection with a collision that happened at 9:38 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Springfield Avenue.
Rietz said a man and woman were in the crosswalk where there is a stoplight at the southern entrance to the Country Fair Shopping Center.
They were crossing Springfield from north to south, when an eastbound Kia Sportage hit the woman, throwing her into the air.
The 36-year-old Champaign woman was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, but her condition was not available Friday.
Rietz said Anastasi initially declined to perform field sobriety tests for Champaign police, then eventually agreed.
She told the officer that she had recently undergone gastric-bypass surgery and had consumed two alcoholic drinks at a nearby Champaign bar earlier Thursday.
The officer thought she was impaired and arrested her.
She submitted to chemical tests at Carle, but Rietz said the results are not yet known.
Judge John Kennedy set bond for Anastasi at $250,000 and told her to be back in court Nov. 4 for a probable-cause hearing.
Rietz said she had no prior convictions.
If convicted of the Class 4 felony, she faces penalties ranging from probation to one to 12 years in prison.
The penalties are enhanced because of the serious injuries to the victim.
The public defender’s office was appointed to represent Anastasi.