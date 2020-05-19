URBANA — A Champaign woman who allegedly caused the death of her boyfriend in a an alleged drunken-driving crash late Saturday night in west Champaign has been criminally charged.
Champaign police were called to the 1500 block of West Church Street just before
11 p.m., where they found Markcus Williams, 33, of Champaign, trapped inside a sport utility vehicle.
His girlfriend, Valinda Bender, 32, who listed an address in the 1800 block of South Mattis Avenue, was outside the vehicle, crying and trying to help him, a report said.
Mr. Williams died later at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana from injuries he received in the crash.
Bender was also taken there and medical staff drew blood and took urine samples, which put her blood-alcohol content at 0.298. That level is more than three times the 0.08 limit for an Illinois motorist to be presumed intoxicated.
Champaign police Lt. Bruce Ramseyer said investigators learned that Bender was driving west in a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer when it left Church to the north, hit a tree and turned over on its side.
Bender was able to get out; Mr. Williams had to be cut out of the vehicle.
Because she was in the hospital Saturday and into the early-morning hours of Sunday, Bender was issued a citation for driving under the influence and told to report to court in July.
On Monday, prosecutors charged Bender with aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony carrying penalties ranging from three to 14 years in prison.
Judge Tom Difanis issued a warrant for her arrest, but as of midday Tuesday, she had not been arrested.
Ramseyer said police spent several hours examining the crash scene, about three blocks east of Mattis Avenue. He said officers found empty vodka and tequila bottles under the vehicle.
On Tuesday, a makeshift memorial to Mr. Williams with balloons, lanterns and candles remained at the crash site.