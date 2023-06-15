URBANA — A Champaign woman who pleaded guilty to burglary a month ago is back in the county jail for possession of methamphetamine.
Because Alyssa Banton, 29, had about 23 grams of the substance on her on Wednesday, she was charged with a Class 1 felony, punishable by probation or four to 15 years in prison upon conviction.
Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark-Rivest told Judge Matt Lee in court Thursday that Urbana police were sent to the McDonald’s on North Cunningham to investigate people who were seen with multiple Social Security cards.
Banton was there with her husband, Jordan Banton, 35, who was also sentenced to probation in May after he and his wife pleaded guilty to the July 22, 2022, burglary of the Women’s Resources Center, 616 E. Green St., C. They both admitted stealing several pieces of electronics.
Clark-Rivest said police found a total of 23 grams of methamphetamine and needles on Alyssa Banton on Wednesday.
The prosecutor told the judge Alyssa Banton had previous convictions for driving under the influence and obstructing justice. Lee set her bond at $5,000 on the new charge and told her to return to court July 25.
Following her arrest on May 10 — two days after her guilty plea to burglary — Alyssa Banton was arrested for allegedly having less than five grams of methamphetamine. That prompted the state’s attorney’s office to file a petition to revoke the three years of probation she had received May 8.