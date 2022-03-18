URBANA — A Champaign woman is in custody in the fatal shooting of a man Wednesday night in the western part of the city.
Cherell L. Ingram, 35, who listed an address in the 400 block of Ginger Bend Drive, was booked into the Champaign County Jail about 10:15 p.m. Thursday on a preliminary charge of obstructing justice after her arrest by Champaign police.
On Friday, the state’s attorney’s office filed four counts of first-degree murder and one count of unlawful use of weapons against Ingram in connection with the fatal shooting of Brandon McClendon, 25.
He was found shot in the torso about 7 p.m. on a balcony outside an apartment at the Ginger Creek Apartments on Springfield Avenue in west Champaign.
Champaign police spokesman Joe Lamberson said preliminary information is that he had been shot elsewhere in the apartment complex and climbed on to a balcony.
Police rendered first aid until he could be taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:31 p.m.
Mr. McClendon’s death was the first gun homicide in Champaign in 2022 but the fourth in Champaign County.