CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign woman died Friday from injuries she received when she was hit by a vehicle earlier in the week.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Mary E. “Lizzy” Warner, 29, died at 2:56 p.m. Friday at Carle Foundation Hospital from multiple traumatic injuries.
Champaign police spokesman Tom Yelich said at about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, Ms. Warner was walking east across Duncan Road just north of Helen Court, near the County Market on Kirby Avenue, when she was hit by a southbound vehicle.
Yelich said although the police report is not complete, it was his understanding that the driver showed no signs of impairment and cooperated with police in their investigation.
A University Laboratory High School graduate and Ph.D. candidate at Northeastern University, Ms. Warner donated several organs so that others could live, including her kidneys, pancreas, corneas and skin.