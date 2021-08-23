Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign woman died Friday from injuries she received when she was hit by a vehicle earlier in the week.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Mary E. “Lizzy” Warner, 29, died at 2:56 p.m. Friday at Carle Foundation Hospital from multiple traumatic injuries.

Champaign police spokesman Tom Yelich said at about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, Ms. Warner was walking east across Duncan Road just north of Helen Court, near the County Market on Kirby Avenue, when she was hit by a southbound vehicle.

Yelich said although the police report is not complete, it was his understanding that the driver showed no signs of impairment and cooperated with police in their investigation.

A University Laboratory High School graduate and Ph.D. candidate at Northeastern University, Ms. Warner donated several organs so that others could live, including her kidneys, pancreas, corneas and skin.

Reporter

Mary Schenk is a reporter covering police, courts and breaking news at The News-Gazette. Her email is mschenk@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@schenk).

Trending Videos