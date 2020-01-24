CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign woman died Friday afternoon after being hit by a pickup truck Thursday evening while crossing the street in west Champaign.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the victim as Mary Johansen, 56, who was hit just after 6 p.m. while crossing University Avenue at Russell Street.
Champaign police spokesman Tom Yelich said Ms. Johansen was walking her dog and crossing University in a crosswalk when a man driving a Dodge Ram south on Russell made a left turn on to University and hit her.
“He stayed, cooperated with police, talked to police,” said Yelich, who did not have the driver’s name.
He said the man was ticketed for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. He showed no signs of impairment, Yelich added.
Ms. Johansen was about a block from her home at the time of the accident. She was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, where she died at 12:28 p.m. Friday.
Northrup said no autopsy would be done. He said Ms. Johansen suffered a significant head injury.