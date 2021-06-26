CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign woman died from injuries she received in a two-vehicle crash Friday at an intersection in the northeastern part of the city.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Towanda D. Frazier, 51, was pronounced dead at 10:15 p.m. Friday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, some four hours after the collision at the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Walnut Street.
Northrup said he was told that Ms. Frazier was the driver of one of the vehicles.
Champaign police could not be immediately reached for information about the crash. They and Northrup's office are investigating.