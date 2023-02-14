URBANA — A Champaign woman who allegedly laughed as a man she had been having sex with was beaten at gunpoint is due back in court next month after being arraigned on robbery charges.
Tatiyana Peppers, 20, who listed an address in the 0-100 block of Meadow Court, was arrested Friday on a warrant that had been issued in late January.
A report from a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy said on Jan. 12, Peppers allegedly picked up an Urbana man she knew and took him to a home on Nancy Court in Champaign. They were having sex in an upstairs bedroom when a man wearing a sweatsuit and a black ski mask entered with a gun in his hand and ordered the male to hand over cash.
The intruder then struck the man in the face with the butt of the pistol and repeatedly demanded property. When the victim said he didn’t have anything, the intruder told him to leave and walked him downstairs at gunpoint.
At the back door, the victim was unable to open the door and the masked man hit him several more times with the pistol. The bleeding victim was able to get out of the house through the front door, leaving behind his phone, tennis shoes and pants containing $100, the report said.
The victim told deputies the intruder never threatened to harm Peppers, who he said “just laid on the bed” and laughed as he was being robbed.
Police later obtained a search warrant for the apartment, which was unoccupied, and found blood in the upstairs bedroom and near the back door. They also found a black face mask and a sweatsuit.
Police continue to look for the armed man.
Peppers denied any participation in the holdup or knowing either the victim or the armed man. She’s due back in court March 28.
Judge Brett Olmstead allowed Peppers, who has no previous convictions, to be released on recognizance.