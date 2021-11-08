URBANA — A Champaign woman who pleaded guilty to illegally transferring a firearm to a convicted felon will be sentenced next year in federal court in Urbana.
Lawanda Moore, 31, of the 200 block of Arcadia Drive, Champaign, pleaded guilty Nov. 5, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Central District of Illinois. Her sentencing hearing is set for March 7, 2022.
At a change-of-plea hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric Long, Moore admitted to transferring a firearm to Timothy Davis, also of Champaign, knowing he had been convicted of a felony and wasn’t allowed to legally possess a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Moore faces a possible penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and Champaign police, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Ritzer.