URBANA — A Champaign woman who allegedly told police that she helps people get cannabis has been charged with drug and weapons offenses.
Johnnesha Hunt, 26, who listed an address in the 3600 block of Colleen Drive, was arraigned Tuesday for possession with intent to deliver 500 to 2,000 grams of cannabis, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and aggravated unlawful use of weapons.
A police report from the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force said that officers investigated Hunt in July and August after she allegedly sold cannabis to an informant on three occasions.
That led to them obtaining a search warrant for her home, which they served Aug. 23. En route to her home, they spotted her driving in the parking lot outside her complex and detained her. A trained drug-sniffing dog alerted to the presence of drugs in her vehicle.
There, police found three tablets of Ecstasy, about 38 grams of cannabis, a loaded pistol, a credit-card reader, a document with a cannabis business plan and a purse containing Hunt’s identification and $1,902 in cash, which included marked bills that the informant used to buy cannabis from her.
In her house, officers found 1,042 grams (about 2.2 pounds) of cannabis packaged in 17 plastic cylinders, five sets of digital scales and a safe containing a pistol and 113 rounds of different kinds of ammunition.
Although Hunt told police she wanted an attorney, she began asking questions of officers and in the process, their report said, volunteered that she “helps people get cannabis” and does not give it away. She also told officers she owned the pistols.
Judge Brett Olmstead allowed Hunt to be freed on her own recognizance and told her to return to court Dec. 13.
If convicted of the most serious of the charges, she faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.