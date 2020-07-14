URBANA — A Champaign woman who admitted possessing a car stolen from a Champaign dealership earlier this year has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
In return for Jennifer Smith’s guilty plea to possession of a stolen vehicle, the state agreed to dismiss two other misdemeanor retail-theft cases and one other felony obstructing-justice case against her.
Smith, 35, who listed an address in rural Champaign, admitted to Judge Tom Dfainis that on May 27, she possessed a black 2001 Audi that had been stolen from CU Auto Plaza, 1102 Bloomington Road, C, some time after 6 p.m. May 24.
She was also ordered to get a substance-abuse evaluation.
Charges are unresolved against co-defendants Cory Jackson, 32, of Urbana, and Nicholas Albright, 30, of Atwood.