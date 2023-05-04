URBANA — A Champaign woman who admitted entering a Champaign store intending to steal has been sentenced to a year of probation.
Korrie Clay, 23, who listed an address in the 700 block of South Randolph Street, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Roger Webber to burglary, admitting that on Aug. 11, 2022, she went in Dick’s Sporting Goods, 2000 N. Neil St., and scooped up an armload of clothing that she planned to steal.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said a store manager saw two women look around, select multiple items, then try to leave without paying. The manager pursued them and in the process, one of the women, later identified as Clay, dropped $550 worth of merchandise and fled in a vehicle.
The manager was able to relay the description of the car and its license plate and an officer located her. Clay admitted being at the store but denied she was planning to steal.
She was also ordered to perform 50 hours of public service. In exchange for her plea to the Class 2 felony, the state dismissed another count of retail theft and a separate traffic case.
In early March, Clay also pleaded guilty in Vermilion County to retail theft for stealing from Lowe’s, 3636 N. Vermilion St., Danville, on June 1, 2022. She was sentenced to two years of probation and 30 hours of public service.
Danville police found light fixtures and electronic items worth almost $2,800 in the car in which Clay, a passenger, had fled from the store.